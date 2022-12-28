Watch CBS News
Person killed in Christmas Eve shooting on International Blvd. in East Oakland

OAKLAND – A person was shot and killed along International Boulevard in Oakland on Christmas Eve, police said Tuesday.

The shooting was reported just before 10 a.m. in the 10200 block of International Boulevard. Officers responded and located the victim with one or more gunshot wounds, according to police.

Paramedics tried to save the victim's life, but he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The name of the victim was not available Tuesday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau.

Police are asking anyone with more information to please call the department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821. 

