One person killed overnight in Oakland marking the city's 27th homicide this year

Oakland police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on a busy commercial corridor Wednesday night.

Officers were sent to the 10100 block of International Boulevard in East Oakland a little after 11 p.m. Wednesday to investigate an alert from the city's automatic gunshot detection system, police said Thursday.

When they arrived, officers found one person who had been shot at least once and who was soon declared dead at the scene.

The victim's name is being withheld until their family can be notified, police said.

According to Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell as of Thursday, April 24 there have been 27 homicides in Oakland this year. That is a 15% increase over 2024. The chief says in the first three months of the year violent crime is down 33% from the same period last year.