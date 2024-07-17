13 arrested in CHP weekend operation targeting Oakland sideshows

OAKLAND – The California Highway Patrol announced more than a dozen people were arrested and several stolen cars were recovered following an operation targeting sideshows in Oakland over the weekend.

According to the agency, a so-called "surge operation" took place on Saturday, which included assistance from a CHP helicopter and airplane. During the operation, the aircraft assisted in seven pursuits, leading to 13 arrests.

Officers were also able to recover eight stolen vehicles and two firearms.

"Our officers are working around the clock, using every available resource and advanced technology to ensure those responsible for committing crimes are brought to justice," CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said. "I want to make it very clear, if you commit a crime, we will find you, apprehend you, and ensure that you are held responsible."

Saturday's operation follows an announcement by Gov. Gavin Newsom increasing deployment of CHP officers in Oakland over the next four months.

"While we are encouraged by some positive trends, the lawlessness we're seeing on the streets of Oakland is unacceptable," the governor said in a statement at the time. "Building on our partnership with local law enforcement, I'm deploying a new surge of CHP officers to help provide the people of Oakland and the East Bay the safety and security they deserve."

Along with sideshows, Highway Patrol officers will target organized crime, carjackings and other criminal activity. Meanwhile, certain complex cases will be referred to the California Attorney General's Office for prosecution.

In a statement Wednesday, Duryee issued a warning to would-be criminals.

"Your actions are unacceptable, and we are committed to restoring peace and safety to the community. The surge in crime will not be tolerated and we are taking swift, decisive action to combat it," he said.