North Bay to get 369 area code as 707 runs low on available phone numbers

SANTA ROSA – Eleven California counties, including several in the North Bay, will get a second area code next year as the longtime 707 area code runs low on numbers, utility officials said.

According to the California Public Utilities Commission, the new 369 area code will be added as an overlay to areas served by 707 on February 1, 2023. After that date, customers requesting new service or an additional line may get a number with the new area code.

Covering much of the North Bay and a wide swath of the Northern California coast, the 707 serves all or parts of Del Norte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, and Trinity counties.

Cities covered by the change include American Canyon, Arcata, Benicia, Calistoga, Clearlake, Crescent City, Eureka, Fairfield, Fort Bragg, Napa, Petaluma, Santa Rosa, Vacaville, Ukiah and Vallejo.

The CPUC approved the new area code earlier this year after determining the 707 area code could run out of available prefixes by the end of 2023.

Utility officials stressed that customers' current phone numbers, including their current area code, will not change due to the overlay. The price of a call, coverage area or other rates and services will not change and what is currently a local call will remain local after the new area code is added.

Customers who have a phone number with either area code will be required to dial 1 + the area code and number for all local calls.

According to the CPUC, the 707 area code was created in 1959, when it split off from the 415 area code.

Additional information about the change can be found on the CPUC website.