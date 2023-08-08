Nonprofits help Sonoma residents prep for wildfire season

SONOMA COUNTY (KPIX) - A special partnership between Fire Safe Sonoma, a grant-driven nonprofit, and Habitat For Humanity has helped multiple homeowners this year make needed improvements around their properties to be better prepared for wildfire season.

A combination of the cost and physical limitations to complete the repairs or renovations brought the two groups together.

"It's really a matter of both the expense and the practically," said Vicki Clewes, a Sonoma County resident, who has already received an inspection from Fire Safe Sonoma. "I'm so happy to have the opportunity to take advantage of this."

Fire Safe Sonoma has served as a fire safe council since 1987. The organization started providing assessments two years ago and late last year, joined forces with Habitat For Humanity when homeowners asked if help was available to cover the cost of improvements and complete the work.

"I was not only not knowledgeable enough to do what needed to be done but need the physical help as well as the fiscal help to make some of the things happen that would make my home somewhere that I can live safely for hopefully the rest of my life," Clewes told KPIX.

Her home is located near the Russian River and while there haven't been any serious threats since she moved in two and half years ago, she knows there were fires that came close to the neighborhood just before she became a resident in that part of Sonoma County. As a new homeowner and member of the neighborhood, she understands everyone must help each other prevent the spread of a dangerous fire.

"I just think it's really important to get the word out to others that here we are, we sit in this area that is so beautiful, look around us, and yet can be so deadly and what can we all do," Clewes said.

County officials gave the two organizations an extension to keep working together until the end of the year to find more homeowners who need their help. The program will continue to look for those in need, who meet the requirements for assistance. They have to own the home and often are elderly.

"Funding is what we need to get the work done," said Roberta MacIntyre, president and CEO of Fire Safe Sonoma. "We feel like those people do exist, they're out there, that's been another challenge, you know, connecting with that demographic."

Some of the changes Clewes will have to take care of include installing smaller mesh vents around the house to keep our sparks, removing bamboo all around her property, and changing the deck from wood to composite.

"I feel concerned but I don't feel terrorized by it," she said about the work ahead and the potential danger living in the county after years in San Francisco. "I feel like if I can have the tools to help me make my property safe, then I feel good."

To learn more, visit https://www.firesafesonoma.org/.

