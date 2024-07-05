Watch CBS News
No sign of man presumed drowned in Russian River near Monte Rio

Law enforcement agencies continue to search for a man who has been missing since Wednesday evening after swimming in the Russian River near Monte Rio.

Sonoma County sheriff's deputies and the Sonoma County Fire District responded to an emergency call at 6:17 p.m. Wednesday regarding a missing man just west of Monte Rio. The man had last been seen swimming in the Russian River near Villa Grande, an unincorporated community located on the river.

Deputies and firefighters were unable to locate the man and called in additional support to help the search, including the Sonoma County Sheriff's Marine Unit, Sonoma County Sheriff Volunteer Dive Team and the Monte Rio Fire Protection District. The search was suspended at dark.

Thursday morning, the search resumed with the Napa County Sheriff's Office's Marine Unit and Dive Team supporting the search efforts with its remote-operated underwater vehicle. The search was once again suspended at dark.

The search for the man continued Friday.   

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

