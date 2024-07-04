Man presumed drowned in Russian River; crews search area near Monte Rio

Sonoma County crews were searching Thursday morning for a man presumed to have drowned in the Russian River Wednesday just south of Monte Rio.

A dive team from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has been trying to locate the victim after he disappeared in the area of Villa Grande Beach at about 6:15 p.m.

Rescuers and divers were trying to locate the 27-year-old victim until darkness fell Wednesday and the search began again Thursday morning.

Crews search an area of the Russian River near Villa Grande Beach in Monte Rio for a man presumed drowned, July 3, 2024. Stringer/KPIX

Monte Rio Fire Protection District Chief Steve Baxman said with people flocking to the water during the heat wave, water safety needs to be top of mind.

"The main thing is, don't get in the water over your head if you can't swim," said Baxman. "Even if you get in shallow water, weat a flotation device, especially if you can't swim."

"Make sure you know what you're doing when you get in the water," he added. "Keep your head about you. Watch what's going on. Watch for snags. But mainly have a flotation device on."

The Monte Rio Fire Protection District was the lead agency on the search with support from the Sonoma County Fire Department.

Last month, a teenage boy drowned in the Russian River near Steelhead Beach north of Forestville after the fast-moving water swept away him and another teen who was rescued.