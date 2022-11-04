No charges in pedestrian death of Alameda Supervisor Wilma Chan

ALAMEDA -- There will be no charges filed against a motorist who fatally struck long-time East Bay political icon Wilma Chan as she crossed a street in Alameda in November 2021, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley announced that a year-long investigation found that "no charges against the driver of the car could be filed, sustained, or proved beyond a reasonable doubt."

"The investigation of the death of Supervisor Chan was very thorough and comprehensive," O'Malley's office said in a news release. "Based on the investigation, including hours of witness interviews and a re-creation of the scene, and the careful review of the law, the District Attorney's Office determined that no charges against the driver of the car could be filed, sustained, or proved beyond a reasonable doubt."

The 72-year-old Chan was walking her dog when she was hit by a car about 8 a.m. Nov. 3, 2021 while crossing the street at Grand Street and Shoreline Drive in the South Shore area of Alameda.

She was rushed to Highland Hospital in Oakland, where medical staff were unable to revive her.

The driver remained at the scene of the accident and cooperated with police throughout the investigation.

Chan was the first Asian American to be elected to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors, first serving from 1995-2000. She was elected to the California State Assembly in 2000 and became the first woman and first Asian American to be Majority Leader.

She returned to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors in 2011 serving District 3, which covers Alameda, San Leandro, parts of Oakland and the unincorporated communities of San Lorenzo, Hayward Acres and Ashland.

"Our community continues to mourn the loss of Supervisor Chan; our hearts are still broken," O'Malley said in the news release. "The impact on our community made by Supervisor Chan will live on forever. Her loss leaves a void in Alameda County."

"This is such a devastating loss," state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Oakland, said in a statement at the time of her death.

"Wilma Chan was an absolute trailblazer and a decades-long champion for those in need," Skinner said. "She was not only the first Asian American elected to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors, but she was also the first woman and the first Asian American to serve as State Assembly Majority Leader."