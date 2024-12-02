Nima Momeni trial for Bob Lee murder nears end as closing arguments begin

Closing arguments began Monday morning in the San Francisco murder trial of Nima Momeni, the man accused of fatally stabbing tech executive and Cash App founder Bob Lee.

It's expected that the prosecution and defense will each take about two hours to present their final arguments to the jury. It is also possible the closing arguments could continue into Tuesday.

Monday's hearing began with the judge issuing instructions to the jury, including telling them not to investigate the facts or the law, do any research, conduct tests, or visit the crime scene. Jurors were also told they could use notes in their deliberations and not allow any biases to influence their decision.

Prosecutors claim Momeni stabbed Lee in April 2023 in a remote area under the Bay Bridge after a heated discussion regarding his sister's relationship with Lee and their ongoing drug use. At the time of his death, Lee was the CPO of the cryptocurrency MobileCoin and the former CTO of financial services firm Square, now known as Block.

Momeni's lawyers claim he acted in self-defense when he stabbed Lee, who the defense says lunged at Momeni with a knife in hand while high on cocaine and ketamine. The defense claims Lee became erratic and aggressive after Momeni made a "bad joke" at the expense of Lee's family.

However, the prosecution countered that version of events with testimony from friends of Lee who insisted he was not the type to engage in a physical confrontation or speak negatively about others, even under the influence of drugs.

Lee and Nima Momeni's sister Khazar Momeni were reportedly known in wealthy Bay Area tech circles as participants in what the Wall Street Journal described as a sex and drugs-fueled underground party scene. Charging documents have alleged some type of relationship between Lee and Khazar Momeni, who is married to a prominent San Francisco plastic surgeon. Khazar Momeni has denied having a sexual relationship with Lee.

If convicted, Momeni faces 26 years to life in prison.