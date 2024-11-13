Nima Momeni takes the stand in Bob Lee murder trial

Nima Momeni, the man accused in the fatal stabbing of tech executive and Cash App founder Bob Lee, testified for the first time in his defense at his murder trial Wednesday morning.

Momeni was arrested several days after Lee was fatally stabbed in April 2023 in San Francisco's Rincon Hill/East Cut neighborhood. Prosecutors allege that Momeni stabbed Lee with a kitchen knife taken from his sister Khazar Momeni's apartment. He has pleaded not guilty to the murder and his defense attorneys claim Momeni was defending himself from a drug-addled Lee.

On Wednesday under questioning from defense attorney Saam Zangeneh, Nima Momeni described his upbringing in Tehran, Iran. The 40-year-old tearfully recounted how he, his sister, and mother left Iran when he was 15 years old to escape abuse at the hands of his father. Momeni also described learning martial arts after moving to the Bay Area, and dropping out of college to work an assortment of jobs.

His defense attorney then directed his testimony to describe his relationship with his sister Khazar who he said is separated in age by one year. Momeni testified Khazar's drug use has gotten worse over the years and has affected their relationship.

"Since COVID it's gotten worse," said Momeni. "The amount and intensity of binges and emotions and reactions ... all of these things have intensified much more ... just go on for days."

Early testimony in the trial focused on Khazar Momeni's relationship with Lee and their alleged drug use. Prosecutors have also highlighted text exchanges with her brother in the hours following Lee's murder, calling him "psychotic" and "lunatic."

During Nima Momeni's testimony Wednesday, he described the events leading up to Lee's murder, including getting a phone call from emotional-sounding Khazar Momeni asking to be picked up after "having a bad trip."

Momeni also described his interactions with Lee the night before the stabbing, describing Lee as "chatty" and said they had no conflict. Momeni also said he was upset because of an alleged sexual assault of his sister by one of Lee's acquaintances, but was not upset with Lee.

On Tuesday, defense attorneys called a medical expert to the witness stand Tuesday who testified that it is possible that their theory of self-defense could be true.

Florida-based physician and pathologist Dr. John Marraccini told jurors that based on Lee's wound pattern, the wounds could have been self-inflicted as Momeni defended himself from an attack. Marraccini testified that at least one wound could have been sustained when Lee pulled out a knife from his pocket and was quickly stopped by Momeni - and in doing so, penetrating Lee's skin.

However, the doctor's credibility was brought into question when Marraccini acknowledged that he splits his time as a family practitioner and a private consultant where he testifies "99%" for the defense and "1%" for prosecutors.

During cross-examination on Wednesday, Marraccini admitted that the prosecution's theory is possible, that Lee sustained his fatal wounds from a direct attack by Momeni.