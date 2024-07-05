Gov. Gavin Newsom leaves California amid brutal heat wave and wildfires

California governor leaves state amid brutal heat wave, wildfires California governor leaves state amid brutal heat wave, wildfires 03:16

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom is visiting other states, campaigning for President Joe Biden. This comes on the heels of the presidential debate, which left Americans wondering about Joe Biden's stamina for another term.

Many Californians are frustrated with the governor for leaving the state during a brutal heat wave and devastating fires. He's off campaigning for President Biden's re-election, being very vocal about his support. Something Republicans say he's using as a guise to campaign for himself should Biden step aside.

"Gov. Newsom has been running a shadow presidential campaign for quite some time," said the chairwoman of the California Republican Party, Jessica Millan Patterson.

Newsom began his journey Wednesday in Washington DC for a governor's meeting at the White House. From there he headed to western Michigan where he pitched for Biden at a local Independence Day picnic.

Friday, he spoke to voters in Pittsburgh. Next, he'll be heading to Philadelphia and then New Hampshire. All this amidst speculation President Biden may step away from his campaign. But Newsom says the president's all in.

"At the White House, look he began that meeting though on the one question everybody had in mind. We all went there, we all wanted to hear what he had to say and the two words that were the most resonate were 'all in' and that's how he began the meeting. That's all I needed to hear. That's why I'm here," Newsom said in an interview with WZZM.

After campaigning for Biden in South Haven, Michigan, the governor met with a local news station, something he won't even do with us here in Sacramento.

"He is constantly leaving our state. He is constantly going on these trips. And it's really a slap in the face to Californians who elected him," Patterson said.

CBS13 asked Patterson if she thought the governor was checked out of California.

"The governor has been checked out of California for a very long time. Listen this has always been a stepping stone to his ultimate goal of being the president," she answered.

"What he's doing right now is boosting his own candidacy as well as boosting Biden's and that's a no-lose proposition for him," said Democratic strategist Steven Maviglio.

Maviglio said Newsom's out-of-state visits are a play to one show he's a good soldier for Biden therefore strengthening relationships and two to show he's available should Biden step aside.

"I think the governor has made it very clear that he's bored with his job here. And frankly, he's underwater with his popularity in the state. More people think negatively of him than positively and I think part of that reason is he's too busy running for president and not too busy being governor," he said.

During Friday's visit to Pittsburgh, Newsom called the Trump-Biden race the difference between darkness and daylight. Meanwhile, Biden says he is positive he'll be able to serve a second term and is ruling out quitting the race.