New S.F. landmark Presidio Tunnel Tops park opens to public

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- On Sunday morning, the brand new Presidio Tunnel Tops park opened to the public and thousands of people turned out to see it. It is already being called a must-see attraction for locals and visitors from around the world.

The spectacular 13-acre park is indirectly the result of the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake. That quake sealed the fate of the old elevated Doyle Drive which separated the waterfront from the rest of the city.

"This is the first time since Doyle Drive and the Golden Gate Bridge were built that we're reconnecting the waterfront with the rest of the Presidio," said Allison Stone, director of visitor engagement for the Presidio Trust.

The idea was to use this priceless property for more than just automobiles. Now, with the roadway tunneling beneath, the lawns and paths above it allow visitors free access to the historic Army base.

"I think it's kind of a wide-open, welcome door right on the edge of the water," said Aimee Vincent, who watched the park being built over the years. "It feels different than the Presidio's felt. The Presidio's kind of had this very austere feeling for a long time and now it's just this vibrant day, with little, little kids running around, with things for them to do!"

The place is all about fun. The new Field Station has interactive science, art and nature exhibits for kids large and small. In the patio outside, Oakland artist Favianna Rodriguez was helping children make butterfly wings. She is part of the "Activator Council" that steered the parks direction and her environmental graphic art can be seen throughout the grounds.

"I wanted to add color to the park," Rodriguez said. "I wanted to make the park more welcoming to all communities and color does that so well."

Outside the Field Station is The Outpost, a 2-acre play area. Instead of swings and jungle gyms, kids climb on -- and through -- giant hollow trees. There's a climbing wall carved into vertical logs and a unique play structure resembling a giant bird's nest. For a city that doesn't always cater to children the new park feels like a home run.

"This is the best day ever because I haven't climbed these and it was my first time here," said 5-year-old Katiri.

"I feel like I'm just like a little kid again," said 8-year-old Lucy Norris.

"My mind was blown. I mean, it's a spectacular park to go to," added 10-year-old Sajan Patel.

A lot of thought has also gone into accessibility. Picnic tables have cutouts for wheelchairs and large sloping ramps take visitors everywhere in the park. But some accommodations are more subtle, like including a picture of someone in a wheelchair in the park map. Accessibility activator Lucus Tobin said small things like that can eliminate psychological barriers as well.

"That can help them feel like 'Oh, they're thinking about me. I will be more welcome when I go. Maybe I'll give it a try'" he said.

The idea is to make everyong feel welcome and San Francisco native Horatio Jung said he puts the park at the top of his list of recent attractions for San Francisco. He thinks it says something positive about the city's direction.

"To watch all of this, I mean, the grandeur and everything just all came back. I think it's remarkable," he said. "It's coming back ... I think so."

The Presidio Tunnel Tops is designated as a National Park and organizers hope it will become a cultural gathering place with art, music, poetry readings and local history talks by park rangers.

