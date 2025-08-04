Napa parents charged with murder, child abuse in 2024 death of toddler

The parents of a Napa toddler boy who died of fentanyl poisoning in 2024 were charged with murder and child abuse, authorities said Monday.

The Napa County District Attorney's Office said in a press release that the boy's mother, 42-year-old Belen Mare Shroyer, was charged with murder and child abuse, while father Timothy Daniel Schultz, 47, was charged with child abuse in connection with the death of 3-year-old Zayden Schultz.

The two also face allegations that they willfully caused harm or injury resulting in Zayden's death; that the crimes exhibited violence, cruelty, viciousness or callousness; involved a vulnerable victim; that they were in a position of trust; that the crimes represent an escalation in criminal behavior; and that they have had prior poor performance on probation or parole, according to DA's Office.

On August 15, 2024, Napa County Sheriff's deputies went to a home on the Mary C Drive, just east of Linda Vista Avenue and south of Redwood Road, in response to a report of a child who was not breathing. The child, who was under the care of his parents at the time, was pronounced dead at a hospital from fentanyl poisoning, the DA's Office said.

Shroyer and Schultz were arraigned Monday afternoon in Napa County Superior Court and were ordered to return on Friday to enter a plea.

Schroyer was being held at the Napa County Department of Corrections without bail. Bail for Schultz was set at $1 million.