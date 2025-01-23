Watch CBS News
Crime

Napa man convicted of having pipe bombs again accused of possessing explosive materials

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

A North Bay man who served prison time for having pipe bombs has been arrested and charged again for allegedly possessing materials to make explosive devices, authorities said.

Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced that 31-year-old Justin Chapman Fisher of Napa was charged with possession of materials with intent to make a destructive device or explosive. Sheriff's deputies arrested Fisher at a home on Coombs Street on Jan. 10.

Fisher was previously arrested in American Canyon in 2019 for having pipe bombs, explosives, pipes, caps and fuses, along with drugs. The following year, he was convicted of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession or transportation of a machine gun.

Following his 2020 conviction, the DA's office requested a sentence of six years in state prison, but the judge at the time sentenced Fisher to four years.

According to the sheriff's office, Fisher is being held at the Napa County Jail on $1 million bail. His next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 28.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

