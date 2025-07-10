Los Angeles Chargers RB Najee Harris injured in fireworks explosion, agent says

Star NFL running back Najee Harris of the Los Angeles Chargers has been injured in a Fourth of July fireworks mishap, according to his agent.

Bay Area News Group first reported the incident, which happened in Antioch, California, about 42 miles east of San Francisco in Contra Costa County. Harris was taken to a local hospital and later to Stanford Hospital for treatment, the report said.

Harris' agent Doug Henrickson issued a statement Thursday saying,

"Najee Harris was present at a 4th of July event where a fireworks mishap resulted in injuries to several attendees. Najee sustained a superficial eye injury during the incident, but is fully expected to be ready for the upcoming NFL season."

El Segundo, CA - May 27: Running Back Najee Harris #22 of the Los Angeles Chargers during a Los Angeles Chargers workout at The Bolt in El Segundo on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

The Antioch Police Department said in a social media post on July 5 that several people were injured in a fireworks explosion. Some of the victims had already left before first responders arrived and were treated at local hospitals, the post said. Others were treated by medics at the scene.

Police did not identify anyone who was injured and said additional press releases would be provided later.

Harris starred at Antioch High School and was considered the top high school recruit in 2017 when he committed to the University of Alabama. He won two national championships with the Crimson Tide and was voted All-American in 2020, among other honors.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Harris in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. In his rookie season, he was selected to the Pro Bowl and named to the league's All-Rookie Team. Harris became the first Steelers running back to begin their career with three-straight 1,000-yard seasons, adding a fourth 1,000-yard season in 2024.

In March, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for $9.5 million. The team had not issued a statement about the incident as of Thursday afternoon.

Word of the injury brought memories of another serious fireworks incident involving an NFL star. On July 4, 2015, Jason Pierre-Paul, most recently of the Miami Dolphins, suffered a horrific injury to his right hand in a fireworks explosion and ended up losing a finger. He later made a public service announcement warning about the dangers of fireworks.