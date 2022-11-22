San Jose music teacher accused of sexually assaulting multiple students on campus

SAN JOSE -- A San Jose music teacher has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting multiple students while on campus.

San Jose police said the assaults happened at the Adelante Dual Language Academy at 2999 Ridgemont Drive in East San Jose. The department's child crimes unit began an investigation on November 7 following reports involving an adult teacher having inappropriate contact with several minors at the school.

Police said several students disclosed inappropriate touching by the suspect, identified as 43-year-old music teacher Israel Santiago of Morgan Hill. The assaults happened in the school's music and band room and involved at least 10 victims according to police.

Israel Santiago San Jose Police Department

Detectives presented the case to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office and an arrest warrant was issued for Santiago. On Monday, officers arrested Santiago on multiple counts of sexual assault and annoying or molesting a child under the age of 12.

Detectives believe there could be additional victims due to the suspect's position as a music teacher. Anyone with information about the case or similar incidents was urged to contact Detective Zanotto #3657 or Detective Gutierrez #3624 of the San Jose PD's ICAC/CED Unit at 3657@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3624@sanjoseca.gov or call (408) 537-1381.