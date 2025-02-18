Watch CBS News
Multiple-vehicle crash in San Jose shuts Almaden Expressway

By Carlos Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

A multiple-vehicle crash in San Jose Tuesday afternoon has shut down a portion of the busy Almaden Expressway, police said.

The San Jose Police Department reported the crash happened at about 1:35 p.m. on Almaden between Hillsdale Avenue and Branham Lane, just north of State Route 85.

Police said at least one person was hospitalized with life-threatening Injuries.

All southbound and northbound lanes of Almaden Expressway were closed from Branham Lane to Hillsdale Avenue for several hours, police said.

People were urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes. 

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

