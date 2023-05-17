Mount Diablo's north entrance closing for months to repair storm damage

State park officials said Wednesday that Mount Diablo's North Gate Road will be closed from Friday through mid-September to rebuild and stabilize a section of road damaged by storms this winter.

The road will close to pedestrians, vehicles, equestrians and bicyclists.

Visitors will still be able to access the summit and developed areas of the park from the South Gate entrance (2675 Mt. Diablo Scenic Blvd. in Blackhawk) on the Danville side of the mountain.

Park officials said updates will be posted on Mount Diablo's Facebook page.