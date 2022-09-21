Motorcyclist killed in crash in Livermore crash along Highway 84

LIVERMORE -- A motorcyclist was killed early Wednesday morning in a collision at a major intersection in Livermore.

Livermore police said officers responded just before 5:30 a.m. to reports of a collision on Isabel Avenue (SR 84) and Airway Boulevard. They arrived to find a motorcyclist had collided with another vehicle and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known and the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperative with police.

Update on this morning’s road closure in the area of Highway 84 & Isabel Avenue in #Livermore pic.twitter.com/MDu5otiisZ — Livermore PD (@LivermorePolice) September 21, 2022

The crash forced officers to divert traffic away from the area of Isabel Ave. and Highway 84, a major commute artery between Interstate Highways 580 and 680.

All northbound traffic on Highway 84 was closed for from Jack London Boulevard to I-580 for several hours and reopened by 11:14 a.m., Livermore police said in a follow-up post on Twitter.

The identity of the motorcyclist was withheld pending notification of the victim's family.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call Livermore Police's non-emergency line at (925) 371-4987.

