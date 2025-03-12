Mother worries DOE job cuts could end support services for her special needs child

The Department of Education is cutting 1,300 employees from its workforce and closing out leases on federal buildings in several cities, including its San Francisco office.

The local civil rights division of the department will also close its doors.

These latest cuts come as the agency prepares for an unreleased executive order from President Donald Trump, who's publicly criticized the Education Department for what he calls wasteful spending.

Myrna Little, a mother to a disabled child and an employee at a nonprofit who supports children like hers, told CBS News Bay Area that she's worried these layoffs are a precursor to broader cuts.

"If those are cut or reduced, where else can I get these services?" Little asked. "There are not many. There's not a lot of options of places where I could get these services for her."

Little's 10-year-old daughter has a rare genetic disorder that effects the white matter in her brain. She developed cerebral palsy, which effects her cognitive function and limits her eyesight.

Little's child relies heavily on federally funded school programs that teach her basic things like writing and how to communicate.

"She has nursing services, she has occupational therapy, she has physical therapy, she has speech therapy. She has a one-to-one aid," Little explained. "The one-to-one aid is for safety. She falls a lot. So she has a one-to-one aid that she needs in order to access her curriculum."

Little is worried her child may lose access to programs that are tailored to her specific needs. Her fears are echoed in Wendy Neikirk Rhodes, the executive director of the nonprofit Support for Families of Children with Disabilities.

Neikirk Rhodes said California receives a little over a billion dollars in federal funding for special needs education, but the impact of these layoffs isn't clear.

"The Federal Department of Education helps to ensure that there's a baseline level of services and supports for kids with disabilities across all 50 states any cuts will have an impact on every state," Neikirk Rhodes said.

Neikirk Rhodes said there are state protections in place to ensure children with disabilities have access to programs, but the uncertainty is what's the most frightening.

"We hear from families every day who are concerned about what will happen if these services aren't there for my child, will they be able to go to school?" Neikirk Rhodes asked. "Will this will they be safe at school? Will they be able to learn at school? Those are all things that special education helps to make sure can happen."

Little said she's hoping for the best. Her child's life hangs in the balance.