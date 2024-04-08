Morgan Wallen arrested on felony charges in Nashville after allegedly throwing chair from bar rooftop

Morgan Wallen wins 11 Billboard Music Awards Morgan Wallen wins big at unconventional Billboard Music Awards 05:26

Country music star Morgan Wallen was arrested on felony charges after allegedly throwing a chair from a bar rooftop in Nashville on Sunday night, police said.

Wallen, 30, faces three reckless endangerment charges and one disorderly conduct charge following an incident at country artist Eric Church's six-story restaurant bar, Chief's, in downtown Nashville, the Metro Nashville Police Department said. Police said in a social media post that Wallen tossed a chair from the top floor of Chief's and it landed on Broadway – close to two officers.

Country music star Morgan Wallen was arrested on felony charges on Sunday night after he allegedly threw a chair from a bar rooftop. Metro Nashville Police Department

His lawyer, Worrick Robinson, confirmed the arrest and told CBS News in a statement that the singer is cooperating with authorities.

Wallen's bond was set at $15,250. He's scheduled to appear in court on May 3. His arrest comes as he kicked off his One Night At A Time Tour on Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He will be in Nashville for his concert dates on May 2 through May 4.

On Sunday, his fellow country music colleagues celebrated wins at the Country Music Television Awards in Austin, Texas. Wallen's music video for "Last Night" was nominated for best male video of the year, but he lost to Jelly Roll, whose "Need a Favor" video won it instead.

Morgan Wallen seen performing the song "98 Braves" at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Derek White/Penske Media via Getty Images