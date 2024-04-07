2024 CMT Music Awards celebrate country music tonight. Here's what to know for the show.

The CMT Music Awards are tonight, and country music's biggest stars have flocked to Austin, Texas, to celebrate the genre.

The CMT Awards, or Country Music Television Awards, celebrate the best in country music videos and television performances. Fans vote on the winners of each award.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the CMT Music Awards and red carpet arrivals, who will be performing, and more.

When does the CMT Music Awards red carpet start?

The CMT Music Awards red carpet starts at 7 p.m. ET, one hour before the awards show kicks off. You can expect to see celebrities, performers and more arriving at Austin's Moody Center.

The red carpet coverage on CMT will be hosted by Cody Alan, Carissa Culiner and Marley Sherwood.

A preview of the main stage at the 2024 CMT Music Awards at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The show airs live on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime. CMT/Paramount

How to watch the CMT Music Awards red carpet coverage

You can watch all the stars on the red carpet live on CMT at 7 p.m. ET. The red carpet will also be streamed on CMT's YouTube channel.

The CMT Music Awards red carpet can also be watched on other live TV providers, such as Hulu+LiveTV and YouTube TV.

"Entertainment Tonight" is also covering the 2024 CMT Music Awards with a streaming special featuring red carpet interviews and backstage interviews.

You can watch ET's coverage in the video player at the top of this page beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

When does the CMT Music Awards show start?

The CMT Music Awards show begins at 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT.

How can you watch the CMT Music Awards show?

You can watch the CMT Music Awards show live on CBS television stations or stream it live on Paramount+ with Showtime.

You can also watch the CMT Music Awards on other live TV providers, such as Hulu+LiveTV and YouTube TV.

Who is hosting the CMT Music Awards?

The main show will be hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, who is also nominated in three categories this year. While it's the singer-songwriter's fourth year in a row as host, this is the first time she'll be doing it solo. In previous years, she was joined by country artist Kane Brown and actor Anthony Mackie.

"This year, I just want to have fun," she said in an interview on "CBS Mornings." "I think hosting solo for the fourth year, I know kind of the ropes. I'm excited to just be present and enjoy the celebration of country music."

Ballerini is also preparing for a new album and said she is approaching it from a place of love and happiness — even if her songs may not always sound that way.

"I love writing sad songs. Even when I'm happy, I can always write a sad song," she told "CBS Mornings."

Who has been nominated for CMT Music Awards in 2024?



Host Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Cody Johnson and Jelly Roll are all tied for the most nominations at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, with three nods each.

Nominated for the Video of the Year Award are stars such as Darius Rucker, for "Fires Don't Start Themselves," and Kacey Musgraves, for "Deeper Well." Voting for this category will continue until the show starts on April 7.

Contenders for Performance of the Year include Carrie Underwood and Dierks Bentley.

First-time nominees include stars like Amber Riley, Hozier and Zach Bryan.

The full list of nominees can be found here.

Who's performing at the 2024 CMT Music Awards?

Performers at the 2024 CMT Music Awards include host Kelsea Ballerini, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and more.

Country bands Little Big Town and Sugarland will also take the stage together. Sugarland will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the hit song "Baby Girl." It will be the duo's first time performing at the CMTs since 2011 and their first public performance together since reuniting for an album and tour in 2018. Little Big Town will be celebrating a quarter-century as a music group. It will be the first time in 15 years that the two groups share a stage.

Trisha Yearwood, who will be receiving the June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award, will debut her new song, "Put It In a Song." It is the first release from her upcoming album.

There will also be an all-star tribute to Toby Keith, featuring Brooks & Dunn, Lainey Wilson, Lukas Nelson, Roger Clemens and Sammy Hagar.

The full list of performers can be found here.

Where are the 2024 CMT Music Awards being held?

The 2024 CMT Music Awards are being held in Austin, Texas.

For 20 years, the awards show was held in Nashville, Tennessee; the ceremony was held in Austin for the first time in 2023.

Will Beyoncé be at the 2024 CMT Music Awards?

Beyoncé hasn't commented on whether or not she'll attend the CMT Music Awards, despite recently releasing "Cowboy Carter," her new album that pays tribute to country music's Black roots.

CMT and ET are owned by Paramount Global, which is also the parent company of CBS and CBS News.