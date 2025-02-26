Morgan Hill police arrest 2 in copper thefts targeting streetlights

Police in Morgan Hill on Wednesday announced the overnight arrests of two people in connection with metal thefts targeting light poles in the South Bay community.

According to officers, a city employee spotted the suspects tampering with a light pole power box on Butterfield Boulevard at Fisher Avenue around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the suspects fled the area after being seen by the city worker, but police were already responding to the scene.

Arriving officers found one of the suspects, later identified as 32-year-old Miguel Corona Valdez, as he was walking on Butterfield Blvd. and took him into custody without incident.

Police located the second suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Candelario Contreras Rios, several minutes later near Monterey Road and Vineyard Boulevard. He was also taken into custody without incident.

During an investigation, police said they located copper wire removed from power boxes, which caused light poles in the area without power. Police said the damage from the theft is estimated to be more than $20,000.

Both suspects were taken to the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, grand theft and conspiracy.

The arrests come two days after metal thefts along the same stretch of roadway took place, causing numerous streetlights to lose power.

Police said metal thieves often use professional looking vehicles and wear equipment such as uniforms and vests. In a statement Tuesday, police said the city contracts with Cal-West Lighting and Signal Maintenance and urged the public to call authorities if they do not see the company's or the city's logo on work trucks.

While arrests were made, anyone with additional information about the metal thefts is asked to contact Detective Tony Reis over email or by calling 66-253-4988. Tips can also be given anonymously on the city's website or by calling 800-222-8477 (TIPS).