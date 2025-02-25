Suspects sought in metal thefts targeting streetlights in Morgan Hill

Authorities in southern Santa Clara County are searching for suspected metal thieves after copper wire was stolen from streetlights in Morgan Hill over the weekend.

According to Morgan Hill Police, officers discovered on Sunday that "numerous" light poles were targeted on Butterfield Boulevard, between East Dunne Avenue and Monterey Highway. The thieves were able to access the wires by removing a concrete cover or by digging underneath the concrete base.

Scene of metal thefts targeting streetlights along Butterfield Boulevard in Morgan Hill, Feb. 23, 2025. Morgan Hill Police Department

Police said while streetlights lost power as a result, the thefts did not impact traffic signals.

In a statement Tuesday, police urged the public to report suspicious activity around light poles and power supply units, particularly late at night or in the early morning hours. Metal thieves often use professional looking vehicles and wear equipment such as uniforms and vests.

Police said the city contracts with Cal-West Lighting and Signal Maintenance. The public is urged to call police if they do not see the Cal-West or City of Morgan Hill logo.

Anyone with information about the metal thefts is asked to contact Detective Tony Reis over email or by calling 66-253-4988. Tips can also be given anonymously on the city's website or by calling 800-222-8477 (TIPS).