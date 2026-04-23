Monterey County Jail inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell

Authorities on the Central Coast have launched an investigation following the death of an inmate at the Monterey County Jail in Salinas on Wednesday.

Around 5 a.m., correctional deputies who were distributing meals found the inmate unresponsive in their cell, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies and medical personnel in the jail immediately performed life-saving measures. Firefighters and ambulance personnel were also called to the jail.

The inmate was taken to a local hospital but was later pronounced deceased. Deputies have not released the inmate's identity pending notification of next of kin.

In a statement Wednesday, the sheriff's office said that they have requested assistance from the coroner in neighboring San Luis Obispo County to conduct an autopsy to determine the inmate's cause of death.

"The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is committed to transparency and accountability. This incident will be investigated thoroughly, and additional information will be released as it becomes available, consistent with applicable laws and the integrity of the investigation," deputies said.

The death comes nearly one month after another inmate at the jail died following an assault. Deputies said 30-year-old Abraham Camacho of Hayward died after an attack on the morning of March 29.

Three inmates, identified as 21-year-old Romeo Tejeda Gonzales, 19-year-old Marwuy Jose Centeno Camacho and 20-year-old Elijah Herrera were arrested in connection with Camacho's death.