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Crime

Inmate at Monterey County Jail dies in weekend assault

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

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Authorities on California's Central Coast are investigating after an inmate at the Monterey County Jail died following an assault over the weekend.

According to the sheriff's office, correctional deputies entered a housing unit in the jail around 10 a.m. Sunday to perform a safety check and provide meals to inmates. During the check, deputies found an inmate who was unconscious and who appeared to be assaulted.

Deputies and jail medical staff performed life-saving measures on the inmate, followed by paramedics and fire personnel. Despite medical aid, the inmate succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office has not released the inmate's name, pending notification of next of kin. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Deputies said Sunday that the fatal assault is under investigation and that detectives are working on identifying those responsible.

The sheriff's office said the coroner in neighboring Santa Cruz County will conduct the forensic examination on the inmate and will determine cause of death.

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