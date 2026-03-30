Inmate at Monterey County Jail dies in weekend assault

Authorities on California's Central Coast are investigating after an inmate at the Monterey County Jail died following an assault over the weekend.

According to the sheriff's office, correctional deputies entered a housing unit in the jail around 10 a.m. Sunday to perform a safety check and provide meals to inmates. During the check, deputies found an inmate who was unconscious and who appeared to be assaulted.

Deputies and jail medical staff performed life-saving measures on the inmate, followed by paramedics and fire personnel. Despite medical aid, the inmate succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office has not released the inmate's name, pending notification of next of kin. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Deputies said Sunday that the fatal assault is under investigation and that detectives are working on identifying those responsible.

The sheriff's office said the coroner in neighboring Santa Cruz County will conduct the forensic examination on the inmate and will determine cause of death.