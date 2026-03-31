3 face murder charges for fatal assault in Monterey County Jail

Three people in custody at the Monterey County Jail have been booked for murder and other charges in connection with a deadly assault inside the jail over the weekend.

According to the sheriff's office, correctional deputies were conducting a safety check and providing meals to inmates around 10 a.m. Sunday when they found an adult male inmate who was was unconscious and appeared to have been assaulted.

Life-saving measures were performed by deputies and jail staff, followed by paramedics and fire personnel, but the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified by deputies as 30-year-old Abraham Camacho of Hayward.

In an update Monday afternoon, the sheriff's office announced that 21-year-old Romeo Tejeda Gonzales of Greenfield, 19-year-old Marwuy Jose Centeno Camacho and 20-year-old Elijah Herrera of Salinas were arrested in connection with Camacho's death. All three have been booked on suspicion of murder, gang conspiracy and street gang enhancements.

Tejeda Gonzales was being held at the jail on firearms charges, Camcho was being held on multiple warrants including murder, while Herrera was being held on robbery and firearm charges, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office said the coroner in neighboring Santa Cruz County will conduct the forensic examination on the inmate and will determine cause of death.

Anyone with additional information to the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. N. Kennedy at 831-755-3773 or Detective C. Scariot at 831-755-3811. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the sheriff's office website.