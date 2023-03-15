Monterey Co. flooding: New Salinas River evacuations; Newsom touring damage

Pajaro residents split between staying or going as levee repairs continue

SALINAS – Storms cleared the Central Coast on Wednesday, but more than 21,000 residents of Monterey County remained under evacuation orders or warnings as river flows remain dangerously high.

More shelter locations were opened and Gov. Gavin Newsom planned to visit the county on Wednesday afternoon to view damage as additional state resources were requested, specifically for undocumented residents impacted by the storms and flooding from the Pajaro River.

Evacuation orders were re-issued by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday morning for areas along the Salinas River North of Bradley from San Ardo to San Lucas as the river remained above flood stage.

Advisory: Re-issuance of Evacuation Order Effective Immediately for areas of the Salinas River north of Bradley from San Ardo to San Lucas.

The forecast for Wednesday from the National Weather Service calls for both sun and overcast skies, with partly sunny skies on Thursday, before more precipitation returns with a chance of rain on Friday and Saturday.

Additional emergency shelters are open for evacuees in Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties, including at Cabrillo College, 6500 Soquel Ave., in the gym, as well as the Watsonville memorial building, at 215 E. Beach St., in Watsonville.

Disability services are available for evacuees at a shelter at the Seaside Salvation Army, located at 1491 Contra Costa St.

The Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds shelter was at capacity as of 3 p.m. Tuesday. Evacuees arriving there can get rides to shelters in Monterey County, including locations at Compass Church, at 10325 S. Main St., in Salinas, Holy Trinity Church Hall, at 27 South El Camino Real, in Greenfield, and the Castroville Recreation Center, 11261 Crane St., in Castroville.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he would visit flooded areas of Monterey County on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, the governor was seen touring the Pajaro River, where a levee had been breached.

Shows compassion, concern & respect for our residents of #Pajaro for Governor Gavin Newsom to come visit the hard hit community and the levee breach area on the Pajaro River! We appreciate you coming in person so quickly, Governor!🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GVNErDQUnl — Luis Alejo⚖️ (@SupervisorAlejo) March 15, 2023

The governor declared a state of emergency in Monterey County on March 8, and the Monterey County Board of Supervisors ratified a local emergency declaration at its meeting on Tuesday in response to the latest atmospheric river storms that caused widespread flooding and the failure of the Pajaro levee.

The board sent a letter to the governor and state lawmakers on Wednesday requesting assistance for undocumented residents who are not eligible for federal aid.

"While the federal government is assisting our state and residents with aid to address the storm disasters we have experienced this year, it falls short of helping one of the most vulnerable populations in the nation, state, and in our county; undocumented residents," the letter said.

The SPCA of Monterey County continued to make rescues in Pajaro on Wednesday. The organization was caring for 178 evacuated pets as of 10:30 a.m. but a spokesperson said she expected the number to grow.

More information on pet owner emergency preparedness and information about donating to the local emergency can be found at pcamc.org.