Body found in Salinas River near Greenfield in Monterey County

Authorities in Monterey County have launched an investigation after a body was found in the Salinas River over the weekend.

Around 9:40 a.m. Sunday, a caller notified deputies that they located the body of a woman in the riverbed. The body was found just outside the town of Greenfield, about 35 miles south of Salinas, near Elm Avenue and Metz Road.

Additional details are not immediately available.

Deputies said the woman's identity is not being released pending a forensic examination to determine her cause of death.