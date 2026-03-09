8 hurt, dozens displaced in Monterey apartment complex fire

An early morning fire at an apartment complex in Monterey on Monday injured eight people and displaced nearly 100 residents, authorities said.

The Monterey Fire Department said the three-alarm fire began at 3:51 a.m. at the Casanova Plaza apartments, a senior public housing complex. Two people suffered burns and were taken to regional burn centers, while six others suffered smoke inhalation and were in stable condition at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula, the Fire Department said.

Firefighters at the scene of a fire at Casanova Plaza apartments on Casanova Avenue in Monterey, March 9, 2026. Monterey Fire Department

A total of 90 residents were displaced in the fire, and the department said the Hyatt Regency Hotel at 1 Golf Course Road was providing temporary shelter to those displaced. The American Red Cross and the Monterey Recreation Division were also providing assistance.

The Housing Authority of the County of Monterey lists the Casanova Plaza apartments as an 86-unit community of one-bedroom units.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. The Fire Department said more information would be provided as it becomes available.

Casanova Avenue from North Fremont to Euclid Avenue was closed as firefighters continued to mop up the scene and people were urged to avoid the area.