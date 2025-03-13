Student at Monte Vista High School in Danville arrested after teacher assaulted inside classroom

A teacher at Monte Vista High School in Danville was taken to a hospital earlier this week after being assaulted by a student inside a classroom, authorities said.

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Superintendent CJ Cammack alerted staff and families of the alleged assault on Monday in an email.

"This afternoon, during lunch, a Monte Vista student physically assaulted one of their teachers in the classroom," said Cammack in a statement posted on the district website. "San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District (SRVFPD) and Danville Police responded immediately and the staff member was transported to the hospital for medical care."

The nature of the teacher's injuries was not disclosed. Cammack said the teacher's identity was withheld out of respect for privacy. The identity of the student was also withheld.

"The student responsible for the assault was identified and removed from campus," said Cammack. "We are cooperating with Danville Police in their investigation, and we will ensure appropriate consequences will be administered to the student in accordance with our policies and provisions of the Education Code."

Danville police affirmed the information from the district, saying a minor student was involved in the assault and was booked into Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall. No other details were available, police said.

Cammack said students were being offered counseling support and encouraged parents to reach out to the school principal if their child could benefit from speaking with someone.

"This incident does not define the exceptional character and conduct of our student body at Monte Vista and SRVUSD," said Cammack." As a community, we share a collective responsibility to care for one another and ensure that SRVUSD is a place where everyone is physically and emotionally safe."

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Sergeant Dan Lynch at the Danville Police Department at dlynch@danville.ca.gov.