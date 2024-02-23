East Bay psych-prog heavyweights play Kilowatt in San Francisco's Mission

Bay Area psych-prog band Mondo Drag headlines the Kilowatt Sunday night, sharing the stage with touring Texas group Smokey Mirror and local psych/metal outfit Psychic Hit.

Founded over 15 years ago in Davenport, Iowa, by singer/keyboard player John Gamino, guitarist Jake Sheley and guitarist/synth player Nolan Girard -- the three childhood friends started playing together in their teens -- Mondo Drag recorded their debut album New Rituals in 2009 that was released on Alive Records the following year. A relentless touring regimen would follow with the group appearing regularly at festivals and sharing stages with like-minded acts including Dead Meadow, Witchcraft, Black Mountain, and Bay Area bands Sleepy Sun and Wooden Shjips.

After several line-up changes that at one point found former Radio Moscow members (and the future core of psych band Blue Pills) Cory Berry and Zack Anderson taking over vacated rhythm section positions, Mondo Drag would relocate to Oakland in 2013, eventually adding drummer Ventura Garcia and bassist Andrew O'Neil. The band signed to Riding Easy Records, which released their eponymous effort in 2015.

The quintet earned some of its best reviews yet with the fuzzed-out guitar leads and swirling Hammond organ and synth grooves heard on the record. Its growing reputation led prog-metal greats Mastodon to hand picked Mondo Drag to open a packed free Converse Rubber Tracks show at the Chapel in 2016. Later that year, the group issued its follow-up -- The Occultation Of Light -- prior to heading out on a European tour playing with the likes of Pentagram and Elder. Powered by the band's growing arsenal of vintage keyboard sounds, the album delivered hefty sounds that at times recall the heavy-prog boogie of '70s British rockers Uriah Heep.

While the band has had some extended lulls in activity, Mondo Drag emerged from hibernation in 2022 to play its first Oakland show in two years at Eli's Mile High Club ahead of an appearance at Psycho Las Vegas later that summer. The group debuted new drummer Jimmy Perez (who also plays in SF power trio Chief) and previewed some of the songs featured on their latest album, Through the Hourglass. Released last fall on Riding Easy Records, the group's first effort in nearly eight years hews closely to Mondo Drag's prog roots, at points echoing Meddle-era Pink Floyd with the keyboard-heavy sound of "Passages" and the title track.

For this show at the Kilowatt, the band is sharing the stage with touring Texas psych-blues boogie group Smokey Mirror. Powered by the ferocious twin-guitar attack of Mario Rodriguez and Caleb Hollowed, the quartet released its fiery eponymous debut on Rise Above Records last year. Opening act Psychic Hit is an Oakland band featuring members of several notable prog, psychedelic punk and space rock bands including Queen Crescent, Pins of Light, Nik Turner's Hawkwind and Ovvl. The group has build a solid buzz with its blistering live shows and a sound that draws on classic Iron Maiden, Thin Lizzy as well as early Scorpions and Judas Priest while injecting an element of expansive prog rock to great effect. In 2021, Psychic Hit issued its debut EP Solutio through Seeing Red Records that quickly sold out of the vinyl edition. While the band has gone through some turnover in membership with the departure of bassist Melanie Burkett and guitarist Jake Palladino, but last year revealed their new line-up with the addition of guitarist Ian Cowell and bassist Zack Gilliam (who plays guitar in psychedelic sludge/doom crew Swamp Witch).

