Mobile art display "Freak Family Roadshow" tours Bay Area

Have you ever felt like you don't fit in with your own family? An art display on wheels that has been on the move all over the Bay Area might be the attraction for you.

"I've come up against a lot of fear in other places, which is totally understandable. I'm like, someone on the street begging people to enter an enclosed space that they weren't expecting with like, a scary gorilla right at the door," said Jo Cunningham, the artist behind the exhibit.

Cunningham created the "Freak Family Roadshow," a trailer full of hand-sculpted art and thrifted trinkets designed to look like a 1950s-style family scene.

An alien gorilla baby gazes longingly into the bathroom mirror and an alien with a nicotine problem wastes away in bed.

Cunningham, who is a self-taught sculptor, wanted all of it to catch your eye.

"I went to school for painting and drawing and I was really hyper critical on myself because I felt I should've been better, mastered it more. And with sculpture, I was very lenient and playful and it just brought the joy of making art back into my life," Cunningham said.

Cunningham based the traveling art on her own family. Her mother is a primatologist and her dad is an artist whom she describes as an "alien fanatic."

As for Cunningham, she said she is somewhere in between.

The "Freak Family Roadshow" will be traveling around the Bay Area until Sunday.

It is free to visit, but Cunningham asks for donations to pay for the fuel for her truck to keep the art installation moving.

If you want to find the trailer or to learn more, visit the Freak Family Roadshow on Instagram.