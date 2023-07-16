Child suffers life-threatening injuries in Santa Rosa apartment fire

SANTA ROSA --- A minor received life-threatening injuries after an apartment fire broke out in Santa Rosa Saturday evening.

According to the Santa Rosa Fire Department, the child was rescued from the second floor of a two-story apartment building on Dutton Avenue at 6 p.m., southwest of the downtown area.

Battalion Chief Matt Dahl said an ambulance took the boy to a nearby hospital, where he is being treated for his critical burns.

The fire was contained in 30 minutes, and kept the damage to only the bedroom where it started. Though, other parts of the building suffered from heat and smoke damage. Santa Rosa fire said crews stayed on scene for several hours after to conduct an investigation into how the fire began.

Fire crews were first told by residents that another adult was trapped in the apartment, but did not find any other victims.

Officials said the total damage costs are estimated to be around $100,000.