FedEx, UPS warn deliveries may be delayed due to Microsoft outage

Shippers FedEx and UPS on Friday said the Microsoft outage caused by a software glitch could lead to delayed package deliveries.

FedEx acknowledged the interruption in a statement on its website Friday, saying "FedEx has experienced disruptions throughout our networks due to a global IT outage experienced by a third party software vendor."

"Contingency plans have been activated to mitigate impacts but potential delays are possible for package deliveries with a delivery commitment of July 19, 2024," FedEx added.

Shipping and logistics company UPS also said the software outage was affecting some of the company's systems, leading to potential delivery delays.

"A third-party software outage is impacting some UPS computer systems in the U.S. and Europe. At this time, our airline continues to operate effectively and our drivers are on the roads delivering for customers," UPS said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch. "We are continuing to work to resolve all issues as quickly as possible; there may be some service delays."

The problems for shippers arrive two days after the conclusion of Amazon Prime Day, one of the biggest online shopping events of the year. It broke records, with consumers purchasing more than 200 million items from sellers across the platform, according to Amazon. Overall Amazon Prime Day sales hit a record $14.2 billion, according to Adobe Analytics.

The Microsoft outage is affecting businesses in other sectors too, snarling travel Friday with airlines cancelling more than 1,000 flights while the disruption took down their computer systems.