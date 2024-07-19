Worldwide tech outages impacting airlines, businesses running Microsoft software Massive tech outages Friday around the world are impacting airlines, businesses, offices and companies that are using Microsoft software. Apple and Linux systems are working normally. The issues are due to a technical problem that global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said it had identified in its software and was working to resolve. CrowdStrike provides antivirus software to Microsoft for its Windows devices. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer has more.