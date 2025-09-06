Mexico, Japan gear up for 2026 World Cup in friendly match at Oakland Coliseum

Bay Area soccer fans get chance to watch Mexico, Japan prepare for 2026 World Cup

The Mexico and Japan National Soccer teams battled it out in a friendly game at the Oakland Coliseum Saturday night.

The arena was nearly sold out as the two teams prepare ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Alexis Nacaspaca felt he needed to attend the game.

"It's been years since Mexico played here," Nacaspaca stated.

He has lived in the Bay Area for about half his life, moving here from Mexico when he was 14 years old. He says he loves it here, but the Mexican National Team represents home.

"We always support Mexico," said Nacaspaca.

While this is supposed to be just a fun event, in the current political climate, he can't help but still be concerned about immigration authorities showing up to an event like this.

"Of course, yeah, definitely," Nacaspaca admitted. "We all come from Mexico, and we all worry about it. We're not doing anything wrong. But of course, we are worried about it."

Back in June, when Mexico played a Gold Cup match in Los Angeles, the Mexican President urged U.S. officials not to target people attending the game.

CBS Bay Area's Amanda Hari asked Nacaspaca if he feels safe at the game.

"Um, that's a difficult question," Nacaspaca said. "I don't know how to answer that."

Kanata is on the other side of the match-up, excited to show up and rally for Japan.

"We are born and raised in Japan, so we have to show support," Kanata exclaimed.

He lives in San Francisco now. Kanata says it's amazing to see his original team playing in his new home. He believed Japan could win, but ultimately, it didn't matter.

"At the end of the day, I don't care who's winning," said Kanata. "I just want to see a good game."

Nacaspaca agrees, saying it's about the experience and being together.

"It's a friendly game, we just get to hang out, have fun, enjoy the music, enjoy the food," said Nacaspaca.

The game ended in a tie.

Both teams could end up back in the Bay Area in 2026 for the FIFA World Cup.