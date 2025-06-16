Immigration crackdown raises concerns as Gold Cup soccer draws international crowds in San Jose

Soccer usually draws in a large international crowd, but with the current immigration enforcement crackdown, some fans expressed concerns that others may stay home.

On Sunday, PayPal Park in San Jose hosted a CONCACAF Gold Cup game. Sites throughout North America will be hosting games.

Soccer fan Abraham Rodriguez believes the cultural diversity and worldwide appeal are what make the sport so special.

"That's what soccer's all about, bringing people from every corner of the globe," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has been a lifelong fan. He's usually at PayPal for the San Jose Earthquakes game, but Sunday was all about the USA, who beat Trinidad and Tobago, 5-0.

"Gotta come out and support the national team, it's my favorite national team," Rodriguez explained.

Rodriguez is a U.S. citizen and lives in San Jose. He knows it's a privilege that he feels safe coming out to watch the game, something some immigrants can't do.

"You always want to leave the house knowing that you're going to be okay," Rodriguez said. "It is in the back of my head that it may affect the future games going on for the rest of this tournament."

On Saturday, Mexico beat the Dominican Republic in the first game of the tournament at SoFi Stadium near Inglewood.

Before the game, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged U.S. immigration officials not to target people going to the game.

Team USA fan Nahush Rao said it's difficult to see politics impact sport in this way.

"Soccer transcends a lot of things, but there are some things it can't transcend either," Rao said.

Rao said he doesn't know anyone personally, but he feels some people felt they had to stay home.

"It's sad thinking about people not being here that would maybe want to be here but feel pressured not to be here because of what might happen to them if they're in public," explained Rao.

But Rodriguez is staying hopeful.

He said there was a lot of diversity at Sunday's game and hopes there will be even more soon.

"It definitely is and we saw that today, so hopefully that can be something where everyone can be able to come out again and watch a soccer game," Rodriguez said.