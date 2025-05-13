Menendez brothers resentencing hearing underway in Los Angeles

In a bid for freedom after spending more than 30 years in prison, a resentencing hearing for the Menendez brothers is underway Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.

Erik and Lyle Menendez are currently serving life sentences without the possibility of parole for the 1989 killings of their parents, Kitty and Jose Menendez, inside their Beverly Hills home. The brothers have claimed that they acted in self-defense after years of alleged physical, sexual and emotional abuse at the hands of their parents.

Erik and Lyle Menendez's appellate attorneys filed a resentencing petition in 2023, arguing that new evidence corroborated the brothers' abuse allegations and supported their bid for a reduced sentence — potentially leading to their release or parole consideration.

Before heading into court on Tuesday, Hochman reiterated the prosecution's stance that they do not believe the brothers shouldn't be released at all, just not yet. He alleged the Menendez brothers killed their parents in a "methodical way" similar to a "mafia hit."

Last week, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic was set to consider a recusal motion filed by appellate attorney Mark Geragos in April seeking to have Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman and his office removed from the case. In court documents, Geragos argued that "a conflict of interest would render it likely that the defendants will receive neither a fair hearing nor fair treatment through all related proceedings."

But Geragos withdrew the request before the hearing on Friday, saying he did not want any more delays in the resentencing process.

On Friday, Hochman again attempted to withdraw former Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's 2024 resentencing motion in support of Erik and Lyle Menendez, claiming a parole board's comprehensive risk assessment on the brothers should be included when considering their petition. Hochman has also argued that the brothers have not taken full responsibility for their crimes.

The risk assessment was ordered earlier this year by California Gov. Gavin Newsom as part of the Menendez brothers' request for clemency.

Read more: Menendez brothers' family blames LA County DA Hochman after their aunt is hospitalized

In court Friday, Hochman said the board "determined that each of the Menendez brothers constituted a moderate risk of violence, which was higher than the prior determinations of low risk of violence." He said the report cited specific actions by Erik and Lyle Menendez that supported the determination, including an incident in January in which Erik Menendez was allegedly found with a cell phone that was illegally brought into prison.

Geragos argued that the risk assessment should not be allowed into the resentencing proceedings, saying the parole board does not allow psychologists to testify in hearings, including resentencing hearings.

The state parole board is set to conduct separate hearings on June 13 for Erik and Lyle Menendez. Final reports will then be sent to Newsom to help the governor make a determination as to whether the brothers should receive clemency.

What new evidence was offered by the Menendez brothers in their resentencing petition?

The first witness to take the stand during Tuesday's resentencing hearing was the brothers' cousin, Annamaria Baralt. She took the stand after Jesic explained the law for resentencing that says, unless there's a super strike, he has the presumption that the brothers will be resentenced.

She said she has forgiven the brothers and believes they are different men from the boys who committed the crimes. She added that if they are free, she assumes the brothers would advocate for victims of sexual abuse and childhood trauma.

Baralt was cross-examined by Deputy District Attorney Habib Balian for the prosecution. He asked her if they had ever admitted to any of the alleged lies they made during their initial trial, about making people falsely testify, and she said no, they have not discussed those details.

Baralt has been a longtime advocate for the Menendez brothers' release, appearing at several demonstrations, including one outside of Hochman's office in March.

During a court recess, Geragos spoke to reporters, saying family members of the Mendez brothers are unified in the belief that they should be released.

He also said the resentencing hearing is about redemption and not about relitigating the facts of the crime, like he accused the DA's office of doing. Geragos and his team are asking for the brothers to be released without a parole hearing by pushing for a recall of their initial sentence.