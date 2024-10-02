Meals on Wheels volunteers provide support, safety net for seniors during heat advisory

While most of the Bay Area sweltered under record-setting heat, there were real concerns about the safety of vulnerable seniors who may not have air conditioning.

In Livermore, where temperatures were predicted to hit at least 104 degrees, volunteers for the Alameda County Meals on Wheels program were doing welfare checks on their clients as they delivered their daily meals.

"I have 12 clients," said volunteer Deanna Steinhauer. "We try to get it done between 10 and 12. I'm very grateful that we do it first thing in the morning because then, you know, I can get out of the heat."

On a blistering hot day like Wednesday, most people ventured out only if absolutely necessary. But that's how Steinhauer feels about her job delivering for Meals on Wheels.

"Some people will say, in the winter, that we will be the only person that comes and checks on them," said Steinhauer.

Livermore senior during the October heat wave. KPIX

On Wednesday, winter seemed far away. Even in a affluent town like Livermore, there are older homes with no air conditioning. Judy Ricks lives in one of them. For the past few days, she had relied on a ceiling fan and an old window swamp cooler to try to stay cool.

"But it wasn't doing so good, so wet towels do help," said Ricks. "You get that wet and put it over you for a while and then you can take it off and dry out."

The volunteers do more than just deliver food. They offer a welcome visit to seniors who often spend a lot of time by themselves. Being able to show off her magnificent crocheted table cloths to Deanna helped to warm Judy's heart, knowing that somebody cares.

"Thank you very much!" Judy said as Deanna was leaving. "God, I love you guys."

Back on the road, Deanna said if seniors are suffering in the heat, there's a good chance no one will ever know.

"They just don't want to complaim," she said. "And if they're renters, they don't want to complain to their landlords, because then they might get their rent raised."

The next stop was at a house in the country, where Viola Jensen will celebrate her 100th birthday next week.

"I made it!" she said with a laugh.

Jensen's home is air conditioned and she has full time care, so she was counting her blessings.

"I keep cool enough to...I don't know what to do but keep out of trouble, I guess," she said.

The final delivery was to 82-year-old Joseph Fioretti. He lives with his cat in a home that only has a pair of fans and a window AC in one room. He said before Meals on Wheels, he ate only eggs and baloney sandwiches.

"I don't like to cook eggs on a hot day. It's the baloney sandwich!" he said.

On Wednesday, the sidewalk was looking pretty hot.

"You know, you could probably fry an egg!" he exclaimed.

Fioretti said he hoped to live in the house for the rest of his days.

"But these heat waves, I'm done with 'em," he said. "Winter, come! Come here, winter!"

Steinhauer delivers only one day a week, but her clients have become family. They want to keep their independence and she's there to help them do it...even on a day when being out on the road can be pretty brutal.

Meals on Wheels is always on the lookout for more volunteers. If you're interested, you can look up your local chapter online for more information.