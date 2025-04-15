Marin County may spend $10M on housing for workers

Marin County needs affordable housing for its employees, and like some other jurisdictions around the Bay Area, the county is trying to build homes for its own workers and teachers.

At Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, the Marin Community Development Agency will ask the board to reserve 34 homes for county employees by committing $10 million as guarantor for a new development. Over a hundred units will go to school district employees.

San Francisco and Santa Clara Counties have also invested in housing for their educators.

The 230-unit Oak Hill Workforce Housing Project is an affordable development that's been in the works for five years and is planned for an unincorporated vacant property between San Quentin Village and the Larkspur Landing waterfront area.

The project, as proposed, will include two residential communities to be built by nonprofit developers. They will share common infrastructure, sustainable design and drought-tolerant landscaping. Both will have one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes.

Artist rendering of Oak Hill Marin affordable housing County of Marin

The joint powers authority overseeing the project has started a guarantor financing program for local school districts and agencies. The project is facing a funding gap of $16.4 million primarily because of increased interest rates, and the county commitment would close $10 million of it.

The Novato and San Rafael school districts, the College of Marin and the Marin County office of Education are also considering participating in the guarantor program to make up the funding gap.

According to a county staff report, the Oak Hill project has a goal of focusing on households earning 50% to 80% of the area median income. That means for a family of three with a household income of between $88,000 to $141,000, rents for a two-bedroom apartment could be between $1,836 to $2,938.

One side of the Oak Hill campus will be specifically for educators, built by Education Housing Partners Inc. It will include 135 units of workforce rental housing for income-qualifying teachers, staff as well as county employees. Of those, 86 are for low and very low-income households.

The other side of the development will be built by Eden Housing and will include 115 units of affordable rental housing. Out of those, 95 are for low and very low-income households and 18 for extremely low-income households.

Almost two-thirds of Marin County workers commute from adjacent counties. In a recent County of Marin employee survey, 269 workers expressed interest in renting an affordable home at Oak Hill once construction is completed.