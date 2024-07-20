Man shot to death, woman stabbed in San Francisco South of Market neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO -- A man was found shot and a woman was stabbed in the South of Market neighborhood, San Francisco police said Saturday. The man was subsequently pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The incident was reported about 2:30 p.m. Friday in the first block of 6th Street, which is near Market Street, police said.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman with stab wounds and a man with gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and medics transported them to a local hospital.

Despite lifesaving efforts of first responders and medical staff, the man succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department's 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.