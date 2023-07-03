Man found shot dead in North San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A man was shot dead Sunday afternoon in San Jose, police said Monday.

The shooting happened at about 4 p.m. on the 400 block of Queens Lane near Old Bayshore Highway in North San Jose. Police said officers arrived at the location and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation.

The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office was to release the victim's identity after notifying his family members.

It was the city's 19th homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Martinez #3934 or Detective Jize #4324 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 3934@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4324@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283