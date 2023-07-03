Man arrested after mother found fatally stabbed in San Jose

SAN JOSE – A San Jose man has been arrested after his mother was found fatally stabbed last week, police said.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Friday, officers were called to a home on the 200 block of South 14th Street on reports of a person stabbed. When police arrived, they found the victim with at least one stab wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

Officers found the victim's son at the scene. Following a preliminary investigation, the son was taken into custody.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Amanueal Germay of San Jose, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

Amanueal Germay is accused of fatally stabbing his mother in San Jose on June 30, 2023. San Jose Police Department

According to jail records, Germay is being withheld without bail. Germay is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police said Monday that the stabbing is the city's 18th homicide of the year. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to reach Detective Sgt. Martinez or Detective Valosek of the police department's homicide unit by email or by calling 408-277-5283. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 408-947-STOP, visiting svcrimestoppers.org or through the P3TIPS app.