Man critical after being shot multiple times in Santa Rosa; Reward offered for information

Police are investigating the shooting of a 33-year-old man early Sunday morning in Santa Rosa.



The Santa Rosa Police Department said officers first responded at 5:53 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 700 block of Aston Avenue. Upon arrival, officers saw a man inside a vehicle, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was given initial medical aid by officers. He was then attended to by paramedics and sent to a local hospital due to his critical condition, Santa Rosa police said.



Investigators said the man was inside his vehicle, stopped at a gated entry point of a residential condominium in the area, when he was approached by a suspect armed with a handgun. The gunman shot him multiple times and fled the area in the eastbound direction of Aston Avenue, police said.



The investigation is still ongoing. Detectives are seeking public assistance in checking a private video that may have captured the incident, police said.



Those with relevant information are urged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department through its tip line at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.



According to police, a reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for details leading to the suspect.