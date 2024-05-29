Watch CBS News
Man arrested in San Jose for alleged assault at light rail station

A man was arrested Wednesday in San Jose after allegedly assaulting someone at a light rail station and then barricading himself inside a residence, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies received a call a little after 1 p.m. regarding an alleged assault on the platform of the Santa Clara Valley Transit Authority Children's Discovery Museum Station.

By the time law enforcement arrived, the suspect had fled, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and his current condition has not yet been released.

Investigators tracked the suspect to a residence in the nearby area where he had barricaded himself in the home. According to the information received, the Sheriff's Office reported that the suspect was the only individual inside the home.

"Thanks to the help of local agencies, we were able to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution, and the suspect was taken into custody," said Deputy Felicia Seguro of the Sheriff's Office.

The nature of the alleged altercation and jail booking information was not immediately available. 

