Major delays on BART reported because of track problems between Fremont and Union City

Equipment problems were causing major delays on BART Thursday morning across the system, according to transit officials.

BART initially reported at 5:21 a.m. minor delays because of a track problem on the Berryessa Line because of an equipment problem on the track between the Fremont and Union City stations.

At 6:37 a.m., the agency reported major delays in all directions on the Berryessa Line because of the track problem and an equipment problem on a train. Just before 7 a.m., BART said there was a disabled train between the South Hayward and Union City stations.

BART said AC Transit was offering bus service on route 99 between Fremont and South Hayward. The agency also said there was limited Green line service between Berryessa and Daly City.

"Passengers traveling from the San Francisco line can board a Dublin/Pleasanton train and transfer at Bayfair to a Berryessa train," BART said in a service alert. "Those traveling from the Berryessa line can board a Richmond train and transfer at Bayfair to a Daly City train.

There was no estimate given on when service will return to normal.