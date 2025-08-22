Watch CBS News
Crime

Suspect in 2024 Livermore double homicide located in Mexico

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

"Armed and dangerous" suspect sought in Livermore double homicide
"Armed and dangerous" suspect sought in Livermore double homicide 00:31

Authorities in the East Bay said a man was arrested in Mexico in connection with the murders of two people who were found dead inside a Livermore hotel room last year.

According to Livermore Police, the victims were shot in a room at the La Quinta Inn on Southfront Road on the morning of Apr. 27, 2024. The victims, identified as a 26-year-old woman from Oakland and a 21-year-old man from Hayward, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shootings were Livermore's first and second homicides of 2024.

Following the shooting, investigators were able to identify the suspect as 31-year-old Yonston Vazquez of Oakland. Investigators determined that the suspect knew one of the victims.

With the help of the FBI, Vazquez was taken into custody Wednesday morning. Police did not say where in Mexico he was located.

livermore-double-homicide-arrest-082225.jpg
A Livermore police officer takes Yonston Vazquez into custody after he was located in Mexico. Vazquez is accused of killing two people inside a hotel room in Livermore on Apr. 27, 2024. Livermore Police Department

Later that day, Vazquez was extradited back into the United States and was booked into the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on two counts of homicide.

"This arrest represents the relentless pursuit of justice," Police Chief Jeramy Young said in a statement. "From the first response to the final arrest, the professionalism and persistence of our officers, specialized units, and detectives were critical to bringing this case to resolution and ensuring accountability for the victims' families."

According to jail records, Vazquez is being held without bail. His next court appearance is a plea hearing scheduled for Oct. 29.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue