Suspect in 2024 Livermore double homicide located in Mexico

Authorities in the East Bay said a man was arrested in Mexico in connection with the murders of two people who were found dead inside a Livermore hotel room last year.

According to Livermore Police, the victims were shot in a room at the La Quinta Inn on Southfront Road on the morning of Apr. 27, 2024. The victims, identified as a 26-year-old woman from Oakland and a 21-year-old man from Hayward, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shootings were Livermore's first and second homicides of 2024.

Following the shooting, investigators were able to identify the suspect as 31-year-old Yonston Vazquez of Oakland. Investigators determined that the suspect knew one of the victims.

With the help of the FBI, Vazquez was taken into custody Wednesday morning. Police did not say where in Mexico he was located.

A Livermore police officer takes Yonston Vazquez into custody after he was located in Mexico. Vazquez is accused of killing two people inside a hotel room in Livermore on Apr. 27, 2024. Livermore Police Department

Later that day, Vazquez was extradited back into the United States and was booked into the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on two counts of homicide.

"This arrest represents the relentless pursuit of justice," Police Chief Jeramy Young said in a statement. "From the first response to the final arrest, the professionalism and persistence of our officers, specialized units, and detectives were critical to bringing this case to resolution and ensuring accountability for the victims' families."

According to jail records, Vazquez is being held without bail. His next court appearance is a plea hearing scheduled for Oct. 29.