Police seek suspect in double homicide at Livermore hotel

"Armed and dangerous" suspect sought in Livermore double homicide

Police in Livermore asked for the public's help Thursday in finding a man suspected in a double homicide at a hotel last weekend.

The incident happened Saturday at the La Quinta Inn on Southfront Road at about 6:45 a.m. Livermore police said officers responding to a shooting arrived to find a 26-year-old Oakland woman and a 21-year-old Hayward man shot to death inside a room.

Investigators identified the suspect as 30-year-old Yonston Vazquez of Oakland.

Yonston Vazquez Livermore Police Department

Police said Vazquez remained at large and was considered armed and dangerous. On Thursday, police released photos of Vazquez in the hope members of the public would recognize him.

Anyone with information on Vazquez's whereabouts was urged to call Livermore Police Department's anonymous tip line at (925) 371-4790.

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau will release the victims' identities once all family members are notified.

The deaths were Livermore's first and second homicides of the year.