More than 2 dozen sickened in deadly multi-state listeria outbreak linked to deli meat, CDC says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning about a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak affecting 12 states. The infections are being linked to meats sliced at deli counters.

According to the CDC, the outbreak has resulted in 28 hospitalizations and two deaths, one in Illinois and one in New Jersey. New York currently has the highest number of reported infections with seven cases.

The CDC created a map listing the states with reported cases. Pennsylvania has one, New Jersey has two, and Delaware has none.

Listeria spreads easily among deli equipment, surfaces, hands and food. The bacteria can lead to severe illness with fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.

The CDC recommends pregnant people, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems, to avoid eating deli meats sliced at deli counters unless heated to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot just before serving. These groups are at higher risk of severe Listeria infections.

Pregnant individuals are particularly at high risk, as Listeria infection can result in life-threatening complications for the newborn.

Symptoms typically begin one to four weeks after consuming contaminated food but can appear as early as the same day or as late as 70 days after exposure.

Investigators are collecting information to determine the specific products that may be contaminated. Products sold at the deli, especially those sliced or prepared at the deli, can be contaminated with Listeria.

Refrigeration does not kill Listeria, but reheating to a high enough temperature before eating will kill any germs that may be on these meats.

For more information about cases in a specific state, please call that state's health department.